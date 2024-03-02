Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $279.53 and last traded at $269.20, with a volume of 636572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.17.

The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

