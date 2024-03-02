AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.48. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AvePoint shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 544,421 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AvePoint by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AvePoint by 891.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 353,546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 227.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

