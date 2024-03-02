AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

AXT Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 234.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

