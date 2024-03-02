B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $22.68 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in CarGurus by 531.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,502 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CarGurus by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

