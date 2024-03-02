B. Riley Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of DNLI opened at $20.86 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

