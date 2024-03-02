B. Riley Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Plug Power Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.51). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $97,800,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.