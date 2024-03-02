Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Bandwidth worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,751 shares of company stock worth $171,754 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

