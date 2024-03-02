Bank of America Upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Buy

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Okta by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 96,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.