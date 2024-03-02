Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.79) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 238.60 ($3.03).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 169.52 ($2.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 627.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.83. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.52).

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,301.01). In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,301.01). Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($352,612.89). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

