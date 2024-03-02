Barclays Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,520

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,610 ($33.11) to GBX 2,520 ($31.96) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.11) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.63) to GBX 2,660 ($33.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.90) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,334.29 ($29.61).

Get Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 1.5 %

About BHP Group

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,303 ($29.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,440.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,388.95. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,745 ($34.82). The company has a market capitalization of £116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,002.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.