Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baxter International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

