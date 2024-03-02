Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Up 0.8%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €30.24 ($32.87) and last traded at €29.50 ($32.07). 205,809 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.28 ($31.83).

Befesa Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Stories

