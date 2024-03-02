Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Norcros (LON:NXR)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
