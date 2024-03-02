Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Norcros (LON:NXR)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.11% from the company’s previous close.

Get Norcros alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXR

Norcros Price Performance

About Norcros

NXR opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £163.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,079.41 and a beta of 1.45. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.65).

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.