Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 286 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.74) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

SPI stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.96) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.11). The company has a market cap of £941.62 million, a PE ratio of 4,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

