BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 39,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
BeWhere Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
