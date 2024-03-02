Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $6.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several brokerages have commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

