Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $6.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Meat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Down 8.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.