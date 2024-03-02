BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BGY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.