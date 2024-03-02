BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
BGY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $5.66.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
