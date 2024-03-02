Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

