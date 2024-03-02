BMO Capital Markets Boosts MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$15.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

MDA Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$14.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.65. MDA has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.05.

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

