BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$26.90 and last traded at C$27.15. 24,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 23,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.96.
About BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.
