BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading 6.1% Higher

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $344.22 and last traded at $342.04. 1,060,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,362,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.30.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at about $2,870,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000.

