Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

