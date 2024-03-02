Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.10. 263,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 207,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

