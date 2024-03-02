Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $22.20

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

TIGO stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

