Brokers Offer Predictions for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $47.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
