Brokers Set Expectations for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

VRDN stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 88,036 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

