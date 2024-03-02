Brokers Set Expectations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.65. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

