Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.8 %

BEPC stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.