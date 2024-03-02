C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.97, but opened at $35.66. Wedbush currently has an overweight rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 4,154,909 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

