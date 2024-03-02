Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) received a C$2.00 target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
In other news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders acquired 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,004 over the last quarter.
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
