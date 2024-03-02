Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 617,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $24,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.