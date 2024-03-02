Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on MicroVision, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of MicroVision in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MicroVision’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MicroVision’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
MicroVision Price Performance
MicroVision stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $438.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.
About MicroVision
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
