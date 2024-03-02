Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.96 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 898.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

