Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Up 0.5%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. 794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

