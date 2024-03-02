Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

