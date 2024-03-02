Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

