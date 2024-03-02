Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Up 40.5% in February

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Celestica Stock Up 6.6 %

Celestica stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after purchasing an additional 562,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Celestica by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

