Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $255.58 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 284,960 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 168,036 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

