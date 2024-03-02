Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $17.75. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Certara shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 67,539 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Certara by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

