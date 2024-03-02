Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 66,430 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Arvinas worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,802,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after buying an additional 232,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 188,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,790,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

