Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Dine Brands Global worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIN opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $75.46.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

