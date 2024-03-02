Chatham Lodging Trust to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLDT)

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

