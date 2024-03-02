CIBC Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$6.80

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$7.60 to C$6.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. In related news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,232 shares of company stock valued at $258,986.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

