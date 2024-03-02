Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Autoliv by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $117.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

