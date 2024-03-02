Citigroup Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,787 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $825,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $3,625,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

MOD stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Modine Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.