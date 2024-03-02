Citigroup Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 405,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.