Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,739 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ALG opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day moving average is $188.64.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

