ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

