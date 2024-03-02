Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. 150,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 280,805 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $80.91.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $126,950.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,670 shares of company stock worth $2,545,198. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

