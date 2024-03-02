Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

